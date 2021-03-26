[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Could Virginia’s next governor be from Arlington? It’s a longshot, perhaps, but there’s at least one candidate in the running.
Arlingtonian Peter Doran on March 24 made his pitch to the Arlington County Republican Committee, saying new thinking is needed if the GOP is to end its drought in statewide elections.
“Are we going to win if we do the exact same thing?” Doran rhetorically asked the local party faithful during a brief introduction of his campaign at the meeting.
Doran is a former head of the Center for European Policy and Analysis, and never before has sought elected office. He is one of seven Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in a May caucus.
In his remarks, Doran pitched the idea of eliminating Virginia’s state income tax, saying it puts the commonwealth at a disadvantage when competing against states like Texas and Florida. He pointed to former Gov. Jim Gilmore, a Republican who in 1997 was elected largely on a pledge, partially fulfilled, to eliminate the personal-property tax on vehicles.
Doran probably could not be considered in the top tier of gubernatorial candidates, but he told Arlington Republicans that the party needed to unite behind its nominees for statewide office.
“This is the time in which we rally together,” he said.
