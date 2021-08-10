[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An Arlingtonian who served as Virginia’s solicitor general during the McAuliffe administration is among eight nominees put forward by the Democratic majority in the General Assembly for an expanded Virginia Court of Appeals.
Stuart Raphael was among those whose names were announced Aug. 8. Final election by the General Assembly is expected in coming days.
Raphael currently is a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he serves as co-chair of the firm’s Issues and Appeals Group, specializing in appellate litigation, constitutional issues, complex litigation and strategic counseling.
As state solicitor general from 2014-17, Raphael authored more than 75 briefs in federal and state court and presented oral arguments more than 30 times in high-profile cases, and provided legal counsel to the governor and Virginia attorney general, the firm said.
His wife, Abby Raphael, also is an attorney and served on the Arlington School Board. They are the parents of several daughters.
Democratic leaders in the state Senate and House of Delegates have put forward a slate of eight candidates to fill a Court of Appeals that will be expanded to 17 members. Locally, Daniel Ortiz of Fairfax and Vernida Chaney of Alexandria also were among the nominees.
In Virginia, judicial appointments are the province of the General Assembly.