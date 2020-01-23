It’ll be a case of “four more years” for Arlington resident Morton Blackwell.
Blackwell, who has served as Virginia’s committeeman to the Republican National Committee since 1988, was the only contender to file for the post this time around.
Formal ratification of Blackwell’s election for a ninth term will occur at the Republican Committee of Virginia’s quadrennial convention, to be held May 1-2 in Lynchburg.
Blackwell, 80, long has been a conservative activist; representing Louisiana, he was the youngest delegate pledged to Barry Goldwater at the 1964 Republican National Convention, and served from 1981-84 as a special assistant to President Reagan. He is founder and continues to head the Leadership Institute, an Arlington-based training organization for young conservative activists.
Blackwell’s late wife, Helen, also was active in Republican circles from the local to the national levels.
While there will be no contest for national committeeman, two contenders – Patricia Lyman and Jean Gannon – have filed for national committeewoman from Virginia, with the winner selected at the convention.
There also are three candidates – Rich Anderson, Michael Schoelwer and Jack Wilson – seeking the post of Republican state party chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.