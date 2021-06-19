[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A number of Arlington residents are slated to be among 6,000 riders – including 26 from Virginia – taking part in a two-day, 211-mile bikeathon – the Pan-Mass Challenge, or PMC – aiming to raise $52 million for cancer research and patient care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
For the first time since 2019, riders from 47 states and 11 countries will once again hit the road together during the first weekend of August with the common goal of making an impact in the fight against cancer.
(In 2020, while not held in its regular format, the event raised an impressive $50 million through its summer-long Reimagined campaign, bringing its 41-year contribution to $767 million.)
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our passionate PMC riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors back together in person for PMC Ride Weekend this year,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the event. “Cancer doesn’t stop for anything, even a global pandemic, and funding for research, treatment and care is as critical as ever.”
Arlington residents Kate Coleman, Andrew Evans, Emily Gianvecchio, John Kinzer and Ryan Gillis will take part in the event, which will include 16 routes – from 25 to 211 miles – designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fund-raising ability. The overall event is sponsored by the Red Sox Foundation.
Registration is open through June 30 for a number of routes. For information, see the Website at pmc.org.