The Arlington County government’s all-or-nothing, go-for-broke strategy to acquire funding for the proposed $150 million second entrance to the Ballston-Marymount University Metro station appears to have paid off.
Despite ranking low in a cost-benefit analysis, $80 million in funding for the project has been recommended by Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) staff, part of nearly $630 million for 20 regional projects recommended as part of the agency’s six-year funding program.
The project was the only one submitted for consideration by Arlington officials, and is recommended to receive funding at the entire amount sought. It made the cut in the recommendations despite scoring poorly (24th out of 26 projects submitted regionally) on a “CRRC” (congestion reduction relative to cost) scorecard.
Its prospects were aided by the fact it already has received $12 million in NVTA funding.
Across the region, 26 projects totaling $1.13 billion were recommended for funding. The Arlington project tied for second most expensive on the list of recommended-for-approval projects with a plan for bus-rapid-transit service in the Route 1 (Richmond Highway) corridor of Fairfax County; the most expensive funding proposal is for $108 million to support widening of the Fairfax County Parkway.
The big loser in the recommendations was Prince William County, which saw only four of its eight requested projects recommended for funding, garnering a recommended $89 million out of a requested $444 million.
The NVTA board in mid-July is expected to adopt a final package, after several advisory bodies weigh in.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]