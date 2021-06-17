It’s been ready for its debut for nearly six months, and it’s almost arrived for the Lubber Run Community Center.
Arlington officials plan to open the $48 million facility close to North George Mason Drive in early July, County Manager Mark Schwartz told County Board members on June 15.
He termed it “very exciting” news.
The facility, funded by voters in a 2016 bond referendum (although costs subsequently ballooned), was effectively completed months back. But county officials opted to delay the opening, citing budget uncertainties due to COVID.
At the time, Schwartz said the facility would be opened in fiscal 2022, which starts July 1.
(The center did not go unused for the past six months; it was one of the Arlington government’s primary distribution centers for COVID vaccinations.)
Indoor amenities include a fitness center, track, sports courts and rooms dedicated for use by seniors. An adjacent park, already open, has a playground and other facilities.
About 70 staff members of the Department of Parks and Recreation will be headquartered there.
Another major capital facility that has been on hold – the Long Bridge Park aquatics and fitness facility – will have an opening date set “very soon,” Schwartz said.
