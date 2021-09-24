[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The September Arlington County Board meeting marked the first such gathering since July, and in the interim, an upsurge of COVID cases in the local area has caused some health measures to be tightened.
One example? The County Board meeting itself.
Board members filed into the Sept. 18 meeting masked-up and rather somberly (although, to be fair, who doesn’t look solemn with a dark-hued mask wrapped around the face?).
At the start of the meeting, board chair Matt de Ferranti – mask-free – attempted to explain the latest amendments to board-room etiquette.
“We ask that you wear a mask if you are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. That would be our preference,” de Ferranti said to the assemblage.
(Why not simply mandate that masks be worn in the room? That gets into tricky legal territory, as the public has the constitutional right to petition its government, which attending and/or speaking at a board meeting amounts to.)
De Ferranti said public speakers could feel free to remove masks while at the dais making remarks. That compares to the more draconian mantra of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where at least one speaker who went mask-free drew scowls from the board chair, Jeff McKay.
As for the Arlington board members themselves? The fivesome, all of whom say they have been vaccinated, had gone commando (mask-free) and within arm’s-length distance of one another at the June and July meetings, but de Ferranti said the plan for the foreseeable future was that they would be sitting further apart than usual with “masks on quite often.”
In general, board members took masks off while speaking, something no doubt appreciated by those trying to discern their remarks.
In order to accommodate a more (horizontally) spaced-out County Board, County Manager Mark Schwartz was bumped off the dais and demoted to a table in front usually occupied by representatives of county boards and commissions. Most staff participated “remotely,” although in some cases “remote” simply was from an office in the same building, sometimes just down the hall.
Comment continued to be taken from the public in both in-person and “virtual” formats, an arrangement most likely to continue even when, or if, the pandemic subsides and public-health disquiet has ebbed.
As for continuing to meet in person? Unless and until a different word comes down from on-high (Richmond), it’s going to be the way going forward.
County Board members essentially governed the community from their living rooms for more than a year after lockdowns were put in place in March 2020, returning to in-person meetings only in June 2021.
With the state of emergency imposed by Gov. Northam to combat COVID ending later that month, governing bodies across the commonwealth no longer had power to meet while hunkered down at home, although most such bodies statewide had resumed in-person meetings well before Arlington’s did.