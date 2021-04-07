[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso on April 11 will formally end her tenure as commanding officer of the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command in a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. David Ling, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command.
Gen. Del Rosso will be succeeded by Col. John Dreska as commander of the Los Angeles-based command. The ceremony will be held at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Los Angeles.
The 311th provides mission command and combat support to units based in California, Nevada and Arizona, and recently supported operations across the U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility in the Middle East.
Brig. Gen Del Rosso was born at Fort Sill, Okla., and received her Army commission as a Distinguished Military Graduate in the Quartermaster Corps via the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1989. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas, and two master’s degrees – a master of business administration with an emphasis in strategic consulting and supply-chain management from Pennsylvania State University and a master of strategic studies from the United States Army War College.
After serving more than 11 years on active duty, Brig. Gen. Del Rosso entered the U.S. Army Reserves. Her individual awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal (3 oak-leaf clusters), Global War on Terror, Joint Service Commendation Medal (1 oak-leaf cluster), Army Commendation Medal (three oak-leaf clusters), Army Staff Identification Badge, and the Airborne, Air Assault and Rigger Badges.
