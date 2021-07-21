c
In another sign normalcy may be returning, the Arlington Artists Alliance has announced a resumption of its in-person opening receptions for new art exhibitions at Gallery Underground.
Opening exhibits have been on hold since the gallery resumed operations after the worst of the pandemic had passed.
A reception for the next exhibition – “Magic of the Ordinary,” featuring a selection of works juried by watercolorist Lois Wolford – will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery, located in the Crystal City Shops, 2100 Crystal Drive.
“Magic can be found in the ordinary when it is interpreted as art,” the organization said. “Artists were invited to look beyond and turn the ordinary into extraordinary, resulting in a compelling exhibition of works.”
The exhibition, to be featured in the Focus Gallery, will run Aug. 2-27 in conjunction with member works in the Main Gallery. The exhibitions are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment.
For information on the gallery, call (571) 483-0652 or see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org. For information on the 150-member Arlington Artists Alliance, see the Website at https://arlingtonartistsalliance.org.