[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
ArtStream, an inclusive-theater program that works with adults and youth in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland, has been awarded $20,000 in “Grants for the Arts Projects” funding by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The funding will be used to support the organization’s inclusive-theater troupes, which give adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to collaborate on creating and performing a musical show, from script to stage.
“These activities will strengthen core competencies – such as communication and problem-solving – that are transferable to the home, school, workplace and community,” ArtStream officials said.
“ArtStream’s programs are inspired by the belief in the value of every human being and animated by a passion to help people who have been marginalized find their voices, discover their creativity and strengths, and affirm their presence in the world,” the organization noted.
Normally, the Northern Virginia theater troupes sponsored by ArtStream provide in-person shows each springtime. Owing to the pandemic, this year’s productions were moved to an online format in an effort to ensure that the show went on.
For information, see the Website at www.art-stream.org.