Couple the COVID-19 pandemic with a major (and long-planned) upgrade to the Arlington library system’s computer system, and some technical bugs are to expected.
And with the library system now somewhat springing back to life, patrons and the library staff are working through them.
“As with any major system upgrade, there will be technical challenges and we are working with our vendor to resolve them as quickly as possible,” library spokesman Henrik Sundqvist told the Sun Gazette after the newspaper inquired.
To keep the public in the loop, the library system has put together an “FAQ” page listing the most common glitches that have popped up, and how they are being addressed. It can be found at https://bit.ly/2B1JIDo.
Among those being impacted are library patrons who earlier selected a “home” library branch other than Central Library. In some cases, they are being told materials they are seeking to put on hold are not available.
The technical vendor has been alerted; those who have experienced that problem are asked to contact Central Library staff directly to have a workaround created for them.
County libraries have been closed to the public since mid-March, but efforts on the computer-system update already were well along. The upgrade was wrapped up in early June.
“The system upgrade was a long-planned project, more than a year in the making, and our staff has worked diligently during the pandemic to pull through such a big upgrade,” Sundqvist said.
The county library system began returning to what eventually is hoped to be normal in mid-June, allowing patrons to begin returning library books that had been in their possession for months, and re-starting distribution of materials that had been placed on hold.
Those holds are being held at Central Library for pickup. Other library facilities remain off-limits to the public.
