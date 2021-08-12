[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A combination of challenging affordability and low inventory may be conspiring to dampen home-buyer enthusiasm across much of the Washington region, but you wouldn’t know it in Arlington, where some regions remain red-hot locales.
The T3 Home Demand Index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS, uses a variety of data points to settle on a monthly score for the Washington region’s overall homes market.
For July, the figure was 123, down from 148 a month before and from 141 a year ago. It also marked the first time in 12 months that the index was below the same month a year before (February 2020 and 2021 essentially tied).
The factors used to compile the scores are activities that occur before the sales process transpires, so unlike monthly sales reports, the figures can be used as a forward-looking indicator. The baseline of 100 was in March after analysts looked at a year’s worth of data; there is no upper limit to how high a number can be reached.
Reasons for the decline? As mentioned above, some prospective buyers are being priced out, while others may be holding onto their homes for myriad of reasons. And some future sellers may just be on vacation, planning to put their homes on the market later in the year.
While the region as a whole is down, Arlington has an overall rating of 205 – well into the “High” category and leading all other regional jurisdictions.
Also in the “High” grouping were Falls Church (194), Alexandria (187), Fairfax County (147) and Loudoun County (137). In the “Moderate” category were Prince George’s County (117) and Montgomery County (110) in Maryland.
Rounding out the pack in the “Steady” category were the District of Columbia (99) and, newly added to the metro area, Frederick County, Md. (93).
Arlington’s overall rating of 205 varies significantly among different ZIP codes in the community, with both 22213 (rating of 308) and 22206 (305) in the stratosphere.
Also strong were 22204 (250), 22201 (239) and 22203 (202). Rounding out the list were the still-healthy but just not red-hot ZIPs of 22202 (184), 22207 (143) and 22209 (140).
Stepping back to resume a regional picture, ratings for all types of housing were down compared to a month before, with the largest decline in the high-end single-family market, representing properties of $950,000 or more.
While down (dropping from 254 to 183), that segment of the regional market still ranks higher than any other sector of the single-family, townhouse and condominium markets.
For full data, see the Website at www.homedemandindex.com.