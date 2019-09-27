The Assistance League of Northern Virginia will sponsor an information meeting for prospective volunteers on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Chantilly Regional Library.
The event will focus on opportunities to support the organization’s children’s programs. For information, see the Website at www.alnv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.