The AUSA Fairfax-Lee Chapter awarded 17 scholarships to local high school and college students and celebrated the birthday of the U.S. Army during a video teleconference on June 15.
Over the past eight years, the chapter’s scholarship program has dispersed $150,000 in scholarships. Awardees are high school seniors and current college students at undergraduate and graduate levels. Recipients include soldiers, family members, Army civilians, and ROTC/JROTC cadets.
This year the chapter received 27 applications, from which 17 were selected to share in the $8,000 raised for this year's program. Kathy Callahan, acting program chairperson, introduced the awardees, each of whom briefly described who their application essay was about - a soldier or veteran who inspires them.
Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, director of the Defense Logistics Agency, gave a keynote address in which he paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the students. He also talked about the importance of having “anchors” in life -- values and good habits that sustain people in turbulent times.
The event concluded with recognizing the Army’s 245th birthday with a virtual cake.
The scholarship winners were:
- Yuni Choi, West Springfield High School
- Katherine French, Princeton University
- Matthew Friel, University of Oklahoma
- Rebecca Giles, West Springfield High School
- Diana Halick, Lake Braddock High School
- Austin Hogeboom, Robinson High School
- Jacqueline Jedrych, Catholic University
- Jana Jedrych, Catholic University
- Claire Kollhoff, Boston University School of Medicine
- Jarrett Lash, New Yok University
- Hannah Malloy, St Timothy’s High School (Baltimore)
- Josh Marion, Hayfield High School
- Ian McCullough, Lake Braddock High School
- Ashley Pearson, Hayfield High School
- Evan Victor, American University
- Elijah Wasson, Flint High School
- Katherine Wood, Wake Forest University
Corporate sponsors of the scholarship program include BAE Systems, Peduzzi Associates LTD, GEICO, Wells Fargo, and George Mason Mortgage. Individual donors include Nancy Jean-Louis, Guy Sands-Pingot, The McJohnson Family, Dave Halverson, Kathy Callahan, Hellen Pennington, Roland Bostick, Tom Seamands, and Andy Rivera.
