Author/activist presents library program as part of Juneteenth festivities

Wilma Jones, the author of “My Hall’s Hill Family: More Than a Neighborhood,” will be the keynote speaker at Central Library on Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m. as part of the library’s celebration of Juneteenth.
“I am honored that the Arlington Public Library invited me, and I’m excited to present my perspective of the history and influence of the Hall’s Hill neighborhood, the organizations and people that helped to shape generations of Arlingtonians and, in some ways, the very fabric of Arlington itself,” Jones said.
Jones recently published her latest book and first for children: “Little Michael Visits Fire Station 8.” It is the first in the series that will dramatize people, organizations and events from the Hall’s Hill neighborhood from the 1866-1966 period. Copies of all her books will be available for purchase at the event.
For information and to register for the event, see the Website at https://arlingtonva.libcal.com/event/9089749.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]