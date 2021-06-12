[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Year-over-year prices continue to see double-digit increases in all segments of the Arlington homes market, with the average sales price of a single-family home in May soaring to more than $1.3 million.
A total of 319 properties changed hands across the county last month, according to figures reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS. That’s up a whopping 69.7 percent from the 188 transactions of May 2020.
(However, the May 2020 sales figures were artificially low, because much home-sales activity of late March through May had been derailed due to the initial shock of COVID. The market began to pick up speed in June 2020 and has not slowed down since.)
The average sales price of all properties that went to closing stood at $855,715, up 17.6 percent, with increases in all three legs of the real-estate stool:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was up 18.1 percent to $1,327,176.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was up 11.5 percent to $543,863.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 13.5 percent to $486,980. A total 104 properties went to closing for more than $1 million, representing nearly one-third of all sales during the month.
Total sales volume for the month stood at $267.6 million, up 94.8 percent from $137.3 million.
Properties that went to closing in May garnered 100.9 percent of original listing price, up from 99 percent a year before, and spent 19 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, the same as a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 244 cases, followed by cash (45) and VA-backed loans (25).
Despite the high number of sales, inventory is also growing; the 525 properties on the market at the end of May were more than double the 253 properties available for purchasers to peruse a year before.
Where is the market headed? All signs continue to point up, as the number of pending sales at the end of the month (420) stood nearly 63 percent higher than a year before – keeping in mind that the area was still reeling from COVID then.
Figures represent most, but not all, transactions. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.