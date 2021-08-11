[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
OAR (Offender Aid & Restoration) is continuing its “Project Backpack” initiative, designed to ensure children of the currently incarcerated are ready to return to the classroom.
Each child in the program will receive funds to purchase back-to-school materials, along with a handwritten letter from his or her incarcerated parent, wishing them luck on the coming school year.
The initiative will run through September. For information on the program, to volunteer or provide financial assistance, see the Website at www.oaronline.org.