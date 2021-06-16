[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Its traditional picnic will be nixed, but the Barcroft community will return to an in-person celebration of Independence Day with the community’s Fourth of July Parade on Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
“Let’s come back big!” the Barcroft School & Civic League said, noting that the 2020 event was another in a long line of victims of the COVID pandemic.
The parade starts at the Barcroft Community House (800 South Buchanan St.) and, after wending its way through the neighborhood streets, concludes there as well. Uncle Sam, Arlington police and fire units, a Boy Scout Honor Guard and the Barcroft Marching Band are slated to lead the parade.
For information, see the Website at www.bscl.org.