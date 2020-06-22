It was only a practice, but finally there was actual baseball at last played when the 12-under Arlington Storm held a recent evening practice at Barcroft Park field No. 2.
The practice was the Arlington Babe Ruth travel team’s second since restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were put in place in early March. The Storm hopes to play actual games in coming days.
The team’s original season was supposed to have started in April.
“It’s kind of cool to be back out here, but different,” said Will Piester, a rising seventh-grader. “It’s good to be back hitting and doing something. I’m a little sore because we hadn’t practiced for so long, only hitting off tees and throwing with my dad, and things like that to try and keep sharp.”
What Piester mentioned as different was only half the team was at the practice because of some COVID-imposed limitations regarding such gatherings. Eventually, the entire team will be able to practice together.
The practice included hitting, pitching, infield and outfield drills, along with some soft-toss hitting.
The Storm are a three-time defending District 7 Babe Ruth tournament champion, winning the 11-under title last summer. There will be no postseason Babe Ruth tournaments this summer, only travel and house-league games to make up whatever season is held. Schedules are still being worked out.
Jimmy Miller is the manager of the Storm. He’s been coaching baseball for 17 years.
“I never imagined a season like this one,” Miller said.
George Thompson is a coach for the Storm.
“We feel like any baseball at this time is a gift,” he said.
Other players at that practice were Cooper Lawson, Joseph Black, George Thompson (son of coach), Max Troiano and Jack Ingram. Other players on the team are Coleman Davis, Michael Fairbank, Deven Hagen, Grayson McCarthy, Drew Welch and Mason Wing. George Karinshak is another coach.
The Storm are scheduled to play the D.C. Dynasty in a doubleheader Sunday, July 5, followed by a July 8 night game against the Falls Church Copperheads, and then a twinbill against in-town rivals Arlington Travel Baseball.
The last doubleheader match-up between ATB and Arlington Storm last September was a seesaw affair, with the Storm winning by close scores.
