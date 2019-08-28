Arlington Women’s Civic Alliance backs effort to support young adults

Leaders of the Arlington Women’s Civic Alliance recently presented a contribution to Andrew Schneider of Arlington Thrive. Also shown is Caroline Jones of Doorways for Women and Families.

Arlington Thrive will hold its fourth annual “BBQ, Boots & Bingo” fund-raiser on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The family-friendly event will support Thrive’s efforts to provide emergency support for county residents.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are available. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonthrive.org.

CJE

[thumbdown][thumbdown]to yet another group of upscale do gooders who think they know what's best for everyone else. And to Inside Nova / Sun Gazette which deliberately exclude news about what's occurring in minority communities.

