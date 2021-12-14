Are higher prices, fewer choices, and picked-over shelves putting a damper on your holiday spirit and a dent in your wallet? Well, there’s a more creative approach to stuffing those stockings that will save you time and money, delight your gift recipient, and help someone in need…all at the same time.
It’s called Capital Caring Health’s (CCH) Thrift Store. And it features a wide range of high-quality men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, art, books, CDs, small household goods and more at bargain prices.
Proceeds allow Capital Caring Health to provide advanced/palliative and end-of-life care, free of charge, for the uninsured and others in the area who can’t afford the valuable and much-needed service.
“Over my 10 years of volunteering with the Thrift Store, I’ve seen everything from a Louis Vuitton belt, to a designer jacket from Neiman Marcus, to a Dooney & Burke bag, all with the original tags,” says Novice Nelson of North Arlington. “When something is new with tags, we start off by marking it down 50%, right from the get-go. For previously used goods, we evaluate the item’s condition and, as much as we can, authenticity, and then estimate what we think is a fair price.”
At the Thrift Store, at 6172 Arlington Blvd. in Falls Church, a “fair price” can be jaw-droppingly low. Especially on Tuesdays -- Senior Days -- when everything in the store is an additional 25% off.
“I recently bought a Keurig coffee maker for $1 for a young acquaintance who was moving into her first apartment,” says Mary Myhill of Alexandria. A self-declared collector, Myhill goes out of her way to frequent the store on a regular basis. “I’ve found some real buys there: a lovely lamp for $2, a matted and framed hand-painted piece of calligraphy for $4, even handmade Longaberger picnic baskets.”
To get the best deals, Myhill advises to “shop early and shop often.”
So does Nelson, who says the inventory changes daily.
Over the years, donors -- many family or friends of former Capital Caring Health patients who are looking to give back for the help and support they received -- have contributed some truly exceptional items. Murano art glass, Lenox china, wall hangings, silverware, artwork from all over the world and, sometimes, entire estates have arrived at the Thrift Store’s doorstep. Michael Murphy, the store’s manager for the past two decades and its only paid staff member, even recalls receiving jewelry from Tiffany and 16th-century manuscripts.
However, everyday items -- like clothing and shoes, kitchenware, vases and other decorative items -- are more the norm. And even they often fly off the shelves.
“We’re a small store, without a lot of storage space, so we need to keep the items moving out the door as quickly as possible,” Murphy says. “If something doesn’t sell, we continue to mark it down until it does. Or we end up giving it away to a community member in need.”
Open from Tuesdays through Saturdays, the store draws a steady stream of “regulars” who visit weekly or even daily. Some come out of necessity; others are on a treasure hunt.
The thrill of finding the unique is what initially attracted Richard Ross of Northwest DC.
“I was working a few blocks away and looking for somewhere different to go during my lunch hour when I stumbled upon this little gem,” says the former Social Security Administration appeals judge, now a store volunteer. “Over the years, I’ve purchased some great stuff for myself and others, as well as a lot of materials that I’ve repurposed for crafting, all at a fraction of their original cost.”
Bargain and treasure hunters aside, the popular resale shop fulfills multiple community needs.
By offering gently used merchandise, the store gives many lower-income residents an opportunity to buy higher quality goods at an affordable price. It gives people looking to downsize -- or simply clean-out -- a worthy, tax-deductible recipient for belongings they no longer need nor want. And for the ecologically minded, the Thrift Store offers a greener and more sustainable alternative to purchasing new products.
Of course, the ultimate beneficiaries are those who receive advanced illness care from Capital Caring Health at no cost, thanks to the store’s proceeds.
“For such a little place, Capital Caring Health’s Thrift Store makes a big difference in the lives of so many,” Myhill says. “Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, it’s a win-win-situation.”
For more information, visit capitalcaring.org, or call 800-869-2136. The store is located at 6172 Arlington Blvd. in Falls Church.