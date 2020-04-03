Over concerns from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Better Sports Club of Arlington has canceled its annual banquet, this year scheduled for June 3.
“Whereas we all hope that the term social distancing is outdated by June 3, obviously there is no guarantee of that,” club president Bill Murray said in a press release. “Preparing for the banquet is a 60-day job, meaning we would need to start the preparation now. Without having any assurance that June 3 would be viable, we just have no choice but to cancel.”
The banquet would have been the 64th. The event rewards Arlington high-school senior student-athletes. Murray said banquet co-chairmen Dave Sterling and Chris Valtin remain committed to continuing the banquet in some manner at some time and honoring the student-athletes.
Arlington’s high-school directors of student activities will be contacted to nominate deserving senior athletes. Awardees will be determined, their identities and accomplishments will be released, then an informal event might be held in early January when students are on college break to personally award the trophies and take pictures.
“I hope that those who sponsored a [banquet] trophy last year will be able to step up and do so again,” Murray said. “Hopefully, the awards will bring some joy to the seniors who have lost their spring sports season and otherwise had their senior year incredibly disrupted.”
The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner, co-sponsored by the Better Sports Club, is scheduled for Sept. 9.
