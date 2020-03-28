It’s no quick and easy journey from graduation day at Washington-Lee (now Washington-Liberty) High School to the status of Hollywood royalty. But Shirley MacLaine made that trip.
But even if there’s only one MacLaine, there’s no reason you can’t live like her. In fact, a home in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood that MacLaine (among several major celebrities) once called home is coming to auction on April 15. CLICK HERE for details.
It’s easy to imagine oneself in a Garden of Eden, or an exotic country, in the Mediterranean-infused mansion in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood of Southern California. It looks like a luxury jungle retreat, but it is only steps from the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Draped deeply in foliage from its walled entrance to heavily vined house walls and thickly planted landscaping, it is walking distance to Rodeo Drive shopping and restaurants.
Previously listed at $20.5 million, the home is going to no-reserve auction on April 15 directed by Concierge Auctions.
Through palms, stands of bamboo and ferns, the entrance opens to a grand, bright white modern foyer, where the dramatic, curved staircase with its unique sculptural railing is the centerpiece.
The ivy-covered estate with guest house sits on just over a half-acre, has 10,630 square feet of living area and comprises six bedrooms, seven baths, master suite with fireplace and two balconies, a library and office.
The décor throughout is centered around a base of dark mahogany-wood floors with a glassy high sheen, white walls, beamed vaulted ceilings, French doors and large windows with jungle-garden views.
Architectural details and rich materials exist in each room, including walls finished by Italian artisans with gold-and-nickel dust for color and shine; a gold-accented bath; huge chef’s kitchen with onyx countertops; and a large terrace with an outdoor living room and fireplace; an outdoor kitchen; and pizza oven.
Oenophiles will appreciate the 5,500-bottle wine room, and those who prefer to take their spirits outside in the mild climate can enjoy lounging in the shade of the loggia or in the sunshine by the pool and spa. There are eight French-style fireplaces with large fireboxes to view the flames.
The neighborhood’s leafy, curvy streets and expansive estates have attracted a long list of illustrious residents over the years. In addition to MacLaine, they have included TV star Donna Reed; crooner Dean Martin and “Friends” star Courteney Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.