He’s probably not going to need any extra help, but U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) is taking no chances in his bid for a new term.”
Beyer signage has begun sprouting up throughout the local area, urging residents to vote in the June 21 Democratic primary.
The incumbent, who has served since first winning election in 2014, is being challenged in the primary by first-time candidate Victoria Virasingh.
The winner goes on to the general election, which should be a cakewalk for Democrats, given the demographics of the 8th District.
