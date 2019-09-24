The Center Hiking Club will host two upcoming bicycle tours of Arlington:
• On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Central Arlington History Tour will allow participants to travel from 1 to 12 miles visiting parks and historic sites in Clarendon, Ballston, Glencarlyn and surrounding areas.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the top of the escalator at the Clarendon Metro station.
• On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Arlington History Bike Tour will allow participants to travel from 1 to 23 miles touring historic locations dating from colonial times to the early 20th century.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the top of the escalator at the Ballston Metro station.
The cost is $2 for non-members for each event. For information, call Bernie Berne at (703) 243-0179 or see the Website at www.centerhikingclub.org.
