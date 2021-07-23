[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The appearance of President Biden stumping for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe this evening in Arlington will cause a series of cascading road closures beginning, in some cases, as early as 1 p.m.
The event with the president is slated to take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Lubber Run Park, 300 North Park Drive. Facilities at the park, including the newly opened community center, will be closed throughout the day, and there will be no parking allowed.
Portions of Park Drive, North George Mason Drive and 3rd Street North in the vicinity also will be closed for periods, and additional closures will occur if conditions warrant.
Those planning to attend the event are being urged to take public transportation or other options besides driving. Those hoping to find a place to park are being directed to the Ballston Public Parking Garage, which is described as within walking distance (albeit not exceptionally close) to the event venue.
A ride-share drop-off and pick-up zone will be made available at Barrett Elementary School, about a block from the event.