Unless you’ve have pressing business in the area or are taking part in the rally, it might be best to steer clear of parts of the Pentagon City area this afternoon and evening.
President Biden is expected to stump for the Democratic statewide ticket during an appearance sometime between 5 and 8 p.m. at Virginia Highlands Park, located at 1600 South Hayes St. As is the case with any presidential appearance, security will be tight.
Road closures in the area are slated to start at 3 p.m. and intensify at 4 p.m. The Aurora Hills Recreation Center and Aurora Hills branch library will be closed for the day.
Parking in the are is expected to be limited; those attending the rally or planning to be in the area are urged to use the Pentagon City Metro station.
It will be the second appearance by Biden for gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and other Virginia Democrats this election season; the first also was held in Arlington.
In the interim, Biden’s approval ratings have taken a tumble and McAuliffe has seen what might have been an easy victory suddenly turn into the battle of his political life.