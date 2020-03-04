Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up nearly half the vote in Arlington on his way to statewide victory in the March 3 Democratic presidential primary.
And in what might be one ray of positive news on an otherwise difficult night, Elizabeth Warren significantly outperformed her statewide total among the Arlington electorate, finishing, albeit narrowly, in second place countywide.
With all 55 precincts reporting (including absentee votes), Biden had garnered 48 percent of the vote in Arlington, followed by Warren (20 percent) and Bernie Sanders (19 percent). Michael Bloomberg trailed with 9 percent.
Of the two candidates who dropped out in the days preceding Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg picked up 2 percent of the Arlington vote, with Amy Klobuchar garnering just under 1 percent. Most of those votes came from those who cast absentee ballots in advance of their withdrawals – Buttigieg won 16 percent of the county vote among absentee voters, Klobuchar 9 percent, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Those who were on the ballot but either had withdrawn or seen their campaigns pick up little traction garnered less than 1 percent of the vote in Arlington, including Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Julián Castro and Michael Bennet.
Statewide, Biden won 53 percent of the vote, Sanders 23 percent, Warren 11 percent and Bloomberg 10 percent, according to complete but unofficial results.
