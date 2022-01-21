A measure being patroned by a local legislator would make it easier for Virginia school districts to hire educators from outside the U.S.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) has introduced a measure that would require the Virginia Board of Education to issue provisional teaching licenses to any individual who holds a valid license or certification to teach outside the U.S. but does not at the time meet the requirements for a renewable Virginia teaching license.
The provisional licenses would be valid for a period of up to three years. The bill – SB 68 – was sent to the Committee on Education and Health for consideration.
Favola said the nature of the bill was more evolutionary than revolutionary.
“Many school systems in Virginia, including school systems in Northern Virginia, are already hiring foreign trained teachers and they asked that a formal process be put into law,” she said in a campaign newsletter.
Recently, the Arlington school system discussed hiring teachers from outside the U.S. for its dual-immersion (English-Spanish) elementary schools.
