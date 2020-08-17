Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington will host a live and virtual forum, “Responding to Racism: Understanding, Conversion, and Action,” on Aug. 25.
Rev. Scott Woods, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, will serve as the keynote speaker and discuss the current state of race relations in the country and ways to root out racism from our communities and beyond. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington and the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Peace and Justice Commission and Office of Multicultural Ministries are sponsoring the event.
“As we come face to face with the evil of racism, we cannot despair. We are a people of faith who have confident hope in the transforming power of Christ and his Gospel of Life. The Gospel of Life proclaims that God has created all of us in his image and likeness,” said Bishop Burbidge. “This is a key message in the U.S. Bishops 2018 pastoral letter against racism, that urges ‘what is needed and what we are calling for is a genuine conversion that will compel change and the reform of our institutions and society.’ ”
Fr. Woods is pastor of two southern Maryland parishes: St. Cecilia Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City and St. Peter Claver in St. Inigoes. He is associate director of vocations for the Archdiocese of Washington, and also chaplain and founder of the spiritual direction program at St. Mary’s Ryken Catholic School in Leonardtown, Md.
The event will be from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane in Burke. The event will also be live streamed on the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s YouTube channel.
RSVP is strongly encouraged by August 21 to volunteer@ccda.net or 703-841-3830. In-person attendance is limited to 100 individuals to allow for social distancing.
