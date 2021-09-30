[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Finding a permanent home for the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington remains a work in progress, but efforts are intensifying.
“It’s hard to find space – we’re looking and we have a few prospects,” Scott Taylor, president and director of the museum, said at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of South Arlington. “I’m just asking for help from everybody and anybody.”
The museum had been located atop a bank along Columbia Pike, and when that fell to redevelopment, moved a little bit east on the same thoroughfare to share space with the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) at 2611 Columbia Pike. But that strip of retail spaces itself is slated to fall to the wrecking ball soon, causing both organizations to intensify the search for new space.
“They have been very, very gracious,” Taylor – an Arlington native – said of CPRO’s sharing its facilities. “For every picture we have here, we have a story. It’s just extraordinary, it really is.”
The Black Heritage Museum was the brainchild of the late Evelyn Reid Syphax, and spent much of its formative years as an online-only effort until a brick-and-mortar space could be found.
Taylor told Kiwanians that many of its visitors are from out of town, some believing the museum is connected to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History. That’s not the case, but regardless, visitors are “happy when they come.”
“These are things not taught in our schools, and people want to hear them,” he said of the stories that are enunciated at the museum. “I look at it as a way of connecting all of us. You have to talk about things – talking about our mistakes and our triumphs.”
That’s the same view as is held by Andres Tobar, president of the Kiwanis Club of South Arlington.
“We are all in this together,” Tobar said. He declared that the presentation “opened our hearts and our minds.”
While the search for space intensifies, the museum continues to welcome visitors (Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m., as well as by appointment), and the museum is in the process of developing an updated Website.
“It’s going to be something really, really great,” Taylor promised. “We’re excited.”
But the quest for a permanent space is likely top of the to-do list. At the July opening of the museum in its interim CPRO space, “I was offered a lot of beautiful smiles and promises to help,” Taylor told the Kiwanis members. Now it’s time to turn those good wishes into good deeds, he said.
• • •
For information, see the Website at https://arlingtonblackheritage.org.