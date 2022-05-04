The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s Blue Families initiative will host a forum featuring candidates for the Democratic endorsement for School Board on Saturday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington. A meet-and-greet will begin at 9 a.m.
The winner of the caucus – to be held from June 4-11 – will go on to the general election. Incumbent School Board member Barbara Kanninen is not seeking re-election.
