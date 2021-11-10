[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In the world of performing arts as in life in general, when one door closes, another opens.
And for Helen Chamberlin, who for the past five years has served as executive director of Bowen McCauley Dance Company, the organization’s closure in September after 25 years means a relocation.
“I’m moving into the instrumental-music genre,” Chamberlin said. “I have accepted a newly created position as director of sales and marketing with the Stamford (Conn.) Symphony Orchestra.”
Founded in 1919, the 65-member orchestra performs in the 1,586-seat Palace Theatre.
“Its vision focuses on artist excellence and innovation; community and education; and investing in the symphony’s musicians under their music director, Michael Stern, and president/CEO Russell Jones,” Chamberlin said.
Last year, Bowen McCauley Dance Company founder and artistic director Lucy Bowen announced that the Arlington-based organization’s 25th season would be its last. Although, as has been the case with many performing-arts organizations, in-person performances were curtailed during the pandemic, the contemporary-dance organization did close out with a September performance at the Kennedy Center.