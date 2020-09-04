Bridges to Independence, a Northern Virginia provider of housing and vital services for at-risk families and individuals, has announced its intent to merge with the Bonder and Amanda Johnson Community Development Corporation (BAJCDC), a community-based non-profit that addresses the health, education, financial empowerment and social service needs of people living in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood.
“Our merger with this great organization will allow Bridges to expand the scope of support it provides to at-risk individuals and families in our community, and increases our capacity to respond to the current economic crisis and meet the ongoing demand for low-income housing in Northern Virginia,” said Bridges board president Patrick King. “BAJCDC has maintained a longstanding commitment to the less fortunate in our community, and our combined organization creates more opportunities to help Arlington families achieve stable, financially-independent futures.”
Outlined in a memorandum of understanding, Bridges and BAJCDC will unify under the Bridges organization to provide youth education, social service referrals, health and wellness guidance, and financial education – adding to Bridges’ current housing, employment and youth development portfolio.
Bridges also expects to maintain operations at BAJCDC’s Green Valley Community Services Center on South Shirlington Road. Before the merger, former BAJCDC Executive Director Cecily Whitfield served the Green Valley Community for more than four years. She joined Bridges’ staff as chief program officer in April. Whitfield will remain on the executive committee of the Green Valley Civic Association Board. The merger is expected to finalize in December.
“We are excited that this merger will allow even more neighbors and families who face daily challenges and housing insecurity to be served,” said BAJCDC board president C.C. Jenkins. “Combining forces with Bridges will expand our footprint within the Green Valley Community and offer assistance to more families, which is critical during this pandemic environment.”
