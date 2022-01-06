Bridges to Independence announced Thursday that CEO Samuel L. Kelly Jr., who has worked for the organization for more than 16 years and has served as CEO for the last six, will leave at the end of February.
Kelly is moving with his family out of the area after a tenure at Bridges to Independence that included roles as a children’s case manager, program director, deputy director, and ultimately CEO.
During Kelly’s tenure, Bridges to Independence provided housing stabilization services to thousands of Arlington County residents. Under his leadership, in 2012, Bridges to Independence launched a youth development program that consistently graduates 100% of eligible high school seniors and supports them in enrolling to college or a technical program of their choice, the organization said in a news release.
Kelly also led the organization through a merger during the height of the pandemic, which expanded its reach and moved programming beyond homeless services to an expanded vision that focuses on ending systemic poverty.
“Sam’s leadership at Bridges has been integral in the organization’s growth and success,” said board president Evan Lacopo. “He led Bridges in our merger last year with the Bonder and Amanda Johnson CDC, ensuring the vital programs that serve our community’s most vulnerable residents continued to operate through the pandemic. The board is grateful for his dedication and service to Bridges and the Arlington community, and we wish him well.”
The board of directors has named Brian O’Neill to serve as the interim CEO upon Kelly’s departure while a full search is underway to hire the next CEO. O’Neill is a former board member and treasurer of the board for Bridges to Independence.
In prior roles, O’Neill has served as general manager of the College Funding Coach and president and chief financial officer of DeepMile Networks LLC.