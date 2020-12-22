Bridges to Independence, a Northern Virginia provider of housing and vital services for at-risk families and individuals, has finalized its merger with the Bonder and Amanda Johnson Community Development Corp., a community-based non-profit with a mission to address the health, education, financial empowerment and social service needs of people living in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood.
“We are excited about moving forward with a strong, unified organization that will ensure people in Green Valley and throughout Northern Virginia receive the support and services they need,” said Bridges’ board president Patrick King. “As our communities and families continue to struggle with the impact of COVID-19, the work of Bridges to Independence and BAJCDC is more important than ever.”
The two organizations will unify under Bridges to Independence to provide youth education, social service referrals, health and wellness guidance, and financial education – adding to Bridges’ current housing, employment and youth development portfolio.
Bridges will also maintain operations at BAJCDC’s Green Valley location on South Shirlington Road. Former BAJCDC Executive Director Cecily Whitfield also serves as Bridges’ chief program officer while maintaining her position on the executive committee of the Green Valley Civic Association board.
Whitfield said, “This merger will bring opportunities to truly support the Green Valley community through programs and resources that can act as a change agent and provide impactful service delivery to the community.”
The merger was celebrated with a virtual ceremony on Dec. 19.
