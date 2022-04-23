Bridges to Independence will host its annual “Bridges’ Bash” fund-raiser on Wednesday, May 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Army Navy Country Club.
With a theme of “Mardi Gras in May,” the event will feature live music, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and more, with proceeds benefiting efforts to support families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or poverty move toward empowerment and stability.
For information and to purchase tickets, see the Website at https://bridges2.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]