Bridges to Independence has received a $10,000 grant from the Arlington Bunny Hop 5K and Clarendon United Methodist Church to support the housing of Bridges’ local homeless families.
The money will help house eight families this summer. In addition to providing families with security deposits and application fees, the grant supports add-on services to help families remain in housing, such as case management, workforce development, financial empowerment, youth development, and basic needs like furniture, personal supplies, and food.
As families face loss of income and homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding will help Bridges to Independence move families faster from emergency shelter into housing opportunities.
“For the past three years, Bridges has been honored to be a beneficiary of and partner to the Arlington Bunny Hop. The Clarendon United Methodist Church is a few blocks from Sullivan House, the homeless family shelter, and we appreciate how our neighbors, community members, and friends from across the globe joined together in support of Bridges to Independence and O.A.R. [Offender Aid & Restoration],” said Sam Kelly, chief executive officer of Bridges.
Denny Edelbrock, Arlington Bunny Hop race director, said, "It is truly an honor to help people get a fresh start!"
The Arlington Bunny Hop is an annual 5K walk/run timed race created to raise funds for local charities. The event was scheduled for April 2020. Due to the pandemic, the race organizers moved the race to a virtual event from June 13-30 and had more than 300 virtual runners and walkers registered from at least 10 states and who spanned across the globe from Hawaii to England.
Bridges to Independence is nonprofit based in Arlington whose mission is to lead individuals and families out of homelessness and into stable, independent futures.
