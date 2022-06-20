Fraser Murdoch, who brings extensive social-safety-net and non-profit experience with him, has been tapped as new CEO of Arlington-based Bridges to Independence.
“Fraser’s appointment marks a new chapter,” said Jennifer Mulchandani, the organization’s board president. “He brings a treasure trove of leadership, organizational growth and people-management experience, cross-cultural competency, and a compassionate warmth.
“We found Fraser after an exhaustive, national-search process – he is a great fit for where we are now and where we are heading as an organization,” Mulchandani said.
Murdoch joins the organization with experience that includes founding a social-safety-net nonprofit in Scotland and his most recent post as the executive director of the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Department.
“In so many ways, [the position at Bridges to Independence] was ‘coming home’ for me while allowing me to continue my career in a way that gives back and helps people move forward,” he said. “The staff at Bridges are dedicated professionals doing critical, front-line service, and it is an honor to lead them. I look forward to meeting the many supporters in our community soon.”
Bridges to Independence operates Arlington County’s largest emergency family homeless shelter, provides housing for families and operates the community-services center in Green Valley. For information, see the Website at https://bridges2.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]