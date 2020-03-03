Let the brinksmanship between the School Board and County Board begin.
Arlington Superintendent Cintia Johnson on Feb. 27 proposed a fiscal 2021 budget package totaling $726 million, up 8.4 percent from the current year and requiring, to fully fund it, $27.5 million more than County Manager Mark Schwartz has proposed delivering to the school system.
Under the proposal, per-student would not only blow past the record $19,921-per-student threshold of the current spending plan, but would rise 6.8 percent to $21,290 – sure to be a new record across Virginia.
Johnson, who has been filling in since the departure of Superintendent Patrick Murphy last summer, calls her proposal a “needs-based budget” designed both to address rising enrollment and keep the school system competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.
Johnson termed the budget “conservative” and “no-frills,” which might be an eyebrow-raiser since Arlington is likely to again spend the most per student of any jurisdiction in the Washington suburbs. It anticipates the arrival of 1,100 additional students in classes next fall.
Staff would make out well – all would receive a “step” (longevity) increase supplemented by a 1.6-percent cost-of-living adjustment.
Whether the County Board will be willing to fund the missing $27.5 million baked into Johnson’s proposal, when it has a host of pressing needs on the non-school side of the budget ledger, remains to be seen. Last year, during Murphy’s last year, County Board members swore in private they would hold the line on school-system spending, but then caved once School Board members urged the public to start to apply pressure. As a result, Arlington property owners suffered the double whammy of higher tax rates and increased assessments, resulting in stinging tax-bill increases.
This year, the County Board has voted to hold the line on the tax rate, but increasing assessments will hit homeowners in their wallets.
If the County Board does not come up with the extra cash to fully fund the school budget, a number of cost reductions have been proposed in the school budget. But those cuts would only take the school system down to a deficit of $10.2 million for the coming fiscal year, and state law does not allow local governments to run deficits.
The School Board is slated to adopt its own proposed budget in early April, then take the package to the County Board. After County Board members decide how much cash they will provide the school system, the School Board will rejigger its numbers and adopt a final budget in early May.
The new budget takes effect July 1.
