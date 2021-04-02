[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Registration opens April 9 for the 2021 Arlington Bunny Hop 5K, an outreach effort sponsored by Clarendon United Methodist Church to support local charities.
Because of public-health conditions, the race – traditionally held around Easter – will be presented in two formats later in the spring:
• An in-person race with staggered starts on the W&OD Regional Trail at Bluemont Park will be held on June 12. Awards will be presented in various age groups, along with “finisher medals” for all children who complete the race.
• A “virtual race” allows runners and walkers to take part from June 12-20 and post their times.
To date, the event has provided more than $37,000 in support to social-safety-net organizations Bridges to Independence and Offender Aid & Restoration.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonbunnyhop.org.
