The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host the sixth annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit, bringing together top elected officials from a number of local jurisdictions, on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Arlington campus of George Mason University.
“The summit offers the region’s business leaders the opportunity to hear from our local elected leaders about the economic climate in the region, initiatives they have completed or are undertaking to foster economic growth, and thoughts on how each jurisdiction can work together to improve our regional economy,” Arlington Chamber officials said.
Among those confirmed to appear are Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay; Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson; and Arlington County Board Vice Chairman Katie Cristol. Expected to attend are Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phyllis Randall and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman Ann Wheeler.
Dominion Energy is the grand sponsor of the event and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the premier partner. The Alexandria, Loudoun and Prince William chambers of commerce and Northern Virginia Regional Commission are cohosts.
Tickets are $35 for members of sponsoring organizations, $55 for others. In addition to in-person seating, a “virtual” option also will be available.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org. For sponsorship opportunities, call Andrea Aiello at (703) 525-2400 or e-mail engagement@arlingtonchamber.org.