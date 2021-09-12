[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It seems to be a policy position Arlington School Board candidates always gravitate to, but one that never quite gets to the implementation stage.
And the most likely next School Board member is herself aboard with the perennial proposal – moving students are less on school buses and more on Arlington Transit (ART) buses.
“It helps that system [ART] and the school system,” said Mary Kadera, the Democratic endorsee in the Nov. 2 battle to succeed School Board member Monique O’Grady.. She declined to seek a second four-year term.
Kadera brought up the possibility of using ART buses for students in certain circumstances – beyond current collaborative efforts – in answering a question about ways the County Board and School Board can collaborate more to save money. It was posed during a Sept. 8 candidate forum sponsored by the Arlington Committee of 100.
Kadera is likely to have the chance to press the proposal on the School Board, as her only opposition in the upcoming election is Major Mike Webb, a fringe independent who skipped the Committee of 100 candidate forum.