Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, an Alexandria City Council member who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 45th District House of Delegates seat, has won the endorsement of Rob Krupicka, a former occupant of that post.
“As a former [City] Council member and a former delegate for the 45th district, I know that local government experience in Richmond is crucial and that’s why I know Elizabeth will be the best candidate to serve the residents of Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax,” Krupicka said in a statement released by the Bennett-Parker team.
“Her deep commitment to the environment and our public schools and students are traits that I know will make her an effective delegate,” he said. “We need her leadership in Richmond.”
Krupicka served in the House of Delegates from 2012-16 before departing to focus on an expanding doughnut business.
Currently, the race for the 45th is somewhat in flux, as the current occupant – Mark Levine (who succeeded Krupicka) – has announced plans to seek the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. But he also could opt out of that race and run solely for re-election to his current post.
As currently configured, the 45th District is centered in Alexandria and includes adjacent parts of Fairfax County and South Arlington.
