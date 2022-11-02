In her runs for County Board through the years, Audrey Clement once banked a little over 30 percent of the vote in a one-on-one showdown with Democrat Jay Fisette.
Given opposition of some voters in North Arlington to the Missing Middle housing proposal, which will effectively eliminate single-family zoning in the county, she believes that, conservatively, she could improve her previous best by more than 10 percentage points.
But Clement acknowledges that getting to 40 percent won’t likely be enough to surmount incumbent Democrat Matt de Ferranti. A little higher vote percentage, though, and things could become the one word that no incumbent wants to hear: Interesting.
“Estimated conservatively, this race looks like de Ferranti has it in the bag. Estimated liberally, this race looks like a cliff-hanger,” Clement said in response to a Sun Gazette query.
By her calculations, a strong night for county Democrats would mean de Ferranti picking up 50 percent of the vote, independent Adam Theo garnering 10 percent and herself getting 40 percent. A rough night for Democrats would produce an outcome of 45 percent (ish) for both de Ferranti and Clement, with Theo stuck at 10 percent.
Clement, however, is not expecting it to be a nail-biter.
“I’m going with the conservative estimate [de Ferreanti winning 50 percent],” she told the Sun Gazette, “because due to biased local reporting that favors incumbents . . . challengers are at an automatic disadvantage at the polls.”
There may be no moral victories in politics, but Clement believes that if de Ferranti does not garner an absolute majority, “it can be inferred that the majority of voters are unhappy with the direction of the County Board,” she said.
The second independent in the race, Theo, opted against attempting to handicap the outcome.
“With no professional polling for this race, there’s no way to tell what the results may be, I’m not even going to try to predict how I or the others will do,” he told the Sun Gazette.
“I’m instead focused on doing the very best with the limited resources at my disposal,” Theo said, taking a shot at de Ferranti for accepting campaign cash from both labor unions and an out-of-state billionaire.
“Those amounts for a small County Board race really should worry anyone concerned about democracy,” he said.
Without stacks of cash or the backing of the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s get-out-the-vote panzer divisions, Theo (making his second bid for office) has worked to develop a support network that can expand his message, which he describes as part-libertarian, part-progressive.
“I have had impressive success with small-dollar donors, punching above my new-timer, independent status,” he said. “The campaign also has a few dozen volunteers helping to canvass their neighborhoods, whom I’m so grateful to.”
For his part, de Ferranti – who has tried to avoid antagonizing any interest group throughout campaign season – also declined to get into a numbers game when asked by the Sun Gazette.
“I am working to earn every vote and do not take anything for granted,” he said. “I hope Arlingtonians will consider all of the issues they care about and vote for the person they believe will do the best job serving them over the next four years.”
De Ferranti in 2018 upended independent County Board member John Vihstadt’s quest for a second term. He won 53 percent of the vote to about 46 percent for Vihstadt, his victory fueled by the ability of the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s get-out-the-vote corps to convince those living in multi-family corridors and others who generally take little interest in local governance to vote the party’s sample ballot top to bottom. Given the lingering anger among those voters over the 2016 victory of Donald Trump, the effort succeeded.
The 2022 County Board race could be the last held under traditional winner-take-all rules, as board members have signaled that they plan to use powers delegated by the state government to implement ranked-choice voting in County Board races next year.
Critics have asked what the delay has been – county leaders have had the power for more than two years – and cynics may believe that keeping intact the current system (which most agree benefits Arlington Democrats in many if though not all cases) for one more year was designed to blunt or even negate the discontent that has bubbled up among the electorate in 2022.
But there is always an “on the other hand” to be considered, and what better way than with bullet points:
• If the second outcome postulated all those column inches above by Clement – just over 45 percent for her, just under 45 percent for de Ferranti and 10 percent for Theo – did materialize, it could be a case that the incumbent rues not having had instant-runoff voting instituted for 2022.
• Were ranked-choice voting in place, and were Theo to place third and thus be eliminated after the first round of instant-runoff voting, it’s likely a larger percentage of his voters would have cast their second choices for de Ferranti, since he supportive of Missing Middle just as Theo is.
• In this scenario, if Ferranti could pick up 60 percent of Theo’s voters, it would push him past the 50-percent threshold required under the ranked-choice process.
“With him being so fiercely challenged this year, he should wake up to how ranked-choice voting might have helped him – and Arlington,” Theo said.
