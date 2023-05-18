Capital Caring Health, a Washington-area not-for-profit hospice, has finalized its affiliation with Florida-based Chapters Health System, the organizations announced Wednesday.
The organizations said in a release that their combined resources will support innovation and critical care expansion in the communities they each serve. Chapters Health is also a not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organization headquartered in Temple Terrace, Fla.
The affiliation is not a merger or a financial transaction, a spokesman for Capital Caring said. The two organizations will share best practices and create more leverage with medical suppliers and employee benefit providers, as well as have a stronger voice with policy makers.
Both organizations will retain their names and logos.
Capital Caring, founded in 1977, was, along with several other entities, one of the first in the nation to provide hospice and related care, according to the release.
“For the past several years, Chapters Health has been on an aggressive and ambitious trajectory to change the way chronic illness management and end-of-life care is administered in our communities,” said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO for Chapters Health. “We are thrilled to finalize the affiliation with Capital Caring Health, which for both organizations officially begin a new era in advanced illness care.”
With 4,000 employees and 3,000 volunteers combined, Chapters Health and Capital Caring Health represent the largest, not-for-profit advanced illness and hospice care organization in the nation among the nearly 4,700 hospice providers.
Tom Koutsoumpas, president and CEO of Capital Caring Health said the partnership will strengthen each organization's mission. "Together we provide the best possible outcomes for patients, families and our dedicated team members.”
With the combined resources of the Chapters Health System and Capital Caring Health, healthcare services will be provided to residents in 34 Florida counties, four Georgia counties, two Maryland counties, five Virginia counties along with five independent cities in the state and all eight wards of Washington, D.C., allowing more than 100,000 lives to be touched annually.