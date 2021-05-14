[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
William Keene’s story is now printed on the pages of history books, but that did not stop Thomas Jefferson High School from reviving his legacy in the form of an animatic musical.
“Murder at the Old Keene Mill” retells the repercussions of Lewis Hall’s murder and the people involved in the legal proceedings that subsequently followed, including jurors forced to vote against their beliefs, a lawyer who fought for Keene’s rights and a governor who turned into a friend.
In an impressive feat of animation, original scoring, and voice acting, Thomas Jefferson students brought local Virginia history to life in an exciting and fast-paced musical.
Seven animators collaborated to create a mesh of their own unique design approaches, and their hard work and attention to detail was evident throughout the duration of the show. The animation style was effective in its simplicity and storyboard format to relay the story as efficiently as possible.
Moreover, the animators incorporated noticeable metaphorical elements that kept each scene stimulating and each character lively.
Facial expressions and body language, such as Keene’s resignation to his fate while withering away in a jail cell, were captured beautifully, and a variety of style choices were used, such as thought bubbles and exaggerated cartoon elements.
Each animator’s unique artistry added to the creativity of the show; however, the animators were clever in the way that they ensured there were common threads throughout each style to maintain continuity. For example, each character kept their defining features, such as Lee’s curly hair or Stewart’s mustache.
The animators’ genius could further be seen by their strategic use of color: the backgrounds were cream-colored, which gave the impression of an old photograph to stay true to the historical context, while the color red was utilized to depict anguish and blood, as well as define important symbolic moments. Rachel Kwon’s dynamic and compelling animation to “Oh, Mrs. Sutherland” and Valo Dandashi’s “Lock Him Up!” exemplified the well-executed and wonderful animation of the show.
Each voice actor brought individual quirks and characterization to their roles.
Jay Abraham, who voiced William Keene, displayed fantastic vocals in “The Killer” to pair with their strong voice acting capabilities. Ryan Lien as John Barker brought charm to his role, particularly during courtroom scenes, where he stole the show and the audience’s attention.
Quentin Lovejoy built the musical scoring to its strong storytelling function by writing the catchy lyrics, leading the detail-oriented sound editing and mixing, and participating in the instrumental composition.
The songs were used to drive the plot and create dialogue, and there was a wide range of musical styles, from spoken word to contemporary, that contributed to the variety of the show. The orchestra was layered with a number of different instruments and topped with vocal talent that ranged from high notes to a strong bass.
The care, research and detail that the entire cast and production team of “Murder at the Old Keene Mill” was extraordinary. It preserved the foundations of the story but also added in modern and often humorous elements to elevate the show to new heights.
William Keene’s story may have taken place back in 1856, but artists and students are still keeping his memory alive today.
