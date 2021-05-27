CAPPIES: Wakefield thespians have fun with original murder-mystery

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The name “Brutaldeath” seems only fitting for the main character of a murder mystery, doesn’t it?
Wakefield High School’s theater company collaborated on an original play, titled “The Brutal Death of Brutaldeath,” in which a group of train passengers attempted to solve the mysterious murder case. A blend of comedy and drama, this student-written show brought this ominous world to life for the audience to witness.
Each character on the train was vastly different from one another; every individual had unique characterizations and nervous energies to build the tension between them as they discussed who they hypothesized the identity of the murderer.
Andrew Egeland was Detective Plaid, presented as a mediator of the group with clear intentions and witty responses to the other passengers. One of the more accusatory characters, Elizabeth Jane Vain, played by Penelope Wagner, exhibited strong energy and character choices, adding many comedic moments and truly exemplifying the group’s distress as they whittled down their accusations.
John Wane Bundy, played by Owen Andrews, brought his own unique energy and hilarious moments as he relentlessly argued in his own defense. An engagingly creepy performance from Abby Berner as Maria Derumer held a strong buildup and emotional journey.
Lastly, Rain Varela offered incredible moments of distinct characterization as Brutaldeath, tying both the dramatic and comedic tones of this show together as the plot unfolded.
This show was completely student-written by the members of the cast. This was incredibly well-done; the transitions between scenes were smooth and the tension grew continuously throughout the piece. The scene transitions were also accompanied by time-stamp cards, created by Penelope Wagner, and music, put together by Abby Berner, that truly set the mood and aesthetic of the time period.
Overall, this show’s characterization and mood were incredibly exhibited; the energy and tension were kept up throughout the whole show, as well.
Wakefield High School’s theater company impressively built an incredibly unique experience from the ground up and provided an excellent example of how artists can gather in this virtual space and create something exceptional together.
