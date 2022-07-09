On July 5 at 3:12 a.m., an individual was delivering pizza by vehicle in the 800 block of South Greenbrier Street when he was approached by two individuals wearing black ski masks, Arlington police said.
The suspects displayed firearms, threatened the victim and demanded he give them his personal belongings before stealing his vehicle, a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
A subsequent search by police, including a helicopter, did not yield the suspects. There are no descriptions of the suspects, police said.
