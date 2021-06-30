[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington provided $4.8 million dollars in food and emergency rental and utility assistance to more than 31,000 individuals during the last year of COVID response, according to new data reported by the organizations.
The services were provided through nearly 90,000 client visits, representing a marked increased from previous years. The number of clients requiring food assistance was up 115 percent and those requiring emergency rent and utility assistance increased 130 percent.
“The need for assistance, be it food or financial support, during the past year was unmatched in recent history,” said Stephen Carattini, president and CEO of the organization.
Catholic Charities operates nearly two dozen programs throughout the 21 counties and seven cities of the sprawling diocese. Additionally, all 70 parishes in the diocese provide some level of assistance to people in need.
For more information, see the Website at www.ccda.net.